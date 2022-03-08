CBS Sports Identifies Intriguing Veteran QB With Steelers As ‘Ideal’ Free Agency Fit

The Mitchell Trubisky hype train continues to roll on down the tracks at a frightening pace at this point in the offseason.

After flaming out in Chicago, Trubisky landed with the Buffalo Bills as a backup quarterback to Josh Allen and played in just 38 snaps(!) in 2021. Now, as he’s set to enter free agency once again coming off of a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Bills, Trubisky is somehow set to get a significant raise, one that could push north of $10 million a year.

When you get a good answer, please pass it along to me because I am also struggling with these reports that he will get $10M per as well. TIA https://t.co/VCe8zJ0sTa — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 7, 2022

There’s one place that he continues to be heavily connected to as well.

That’s right, the QB-needy Pittsburgh Steelers. Buckle up.

Mitchell Trubisky is (+700) to be the next quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers 💰 (@sportsline) pic.twitter.com/Q36WxAxM4e — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) March 7, 2022

That connection was seemingly strengthened once again on Tuesday as CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr listed the Steelers as an ideal free agency fit for the former No. 2 overall pick in 2017 out of North Carolina.

“The Steelers need a quarterback and can find a signal-caller in this year’s draft class, which isn’t as deep as the last two years,” Kerr writes. “They still should sign a proven veteran with upside on a roster that’s capable of competing for a playoff berth in 2022. Enter Trubisky, who’s free agent stock has raised with the weak draft and free agency class this year.

“Trubisky has an argument as one of the best quarterbacks in Bears history, but his numbers against the rest of the NFL quarterbacks are subpar. Of the 47 quarterbacks with more than 500 pass attempts over the four years Trubisky started (2017-20), he ranked 41st in passer rating, 26th in completion percentage, 29th in touchdown percentage (4.1), and 37th in yards per attempt (6.73),” Kerr added. “Why should Pittsburgh give him a shot? Trubisky appeared resurrected as a backup quarterback in Buffalo, learning new aspects of the game under Brian Daboll and the Bills’ offensive coaching staff. Taking a flyer on a quarterback while searching for a franchise quarterback isn’t a bad thing, especially given the situation the Steelers are in.

“Signing Trubisky is a low-risk, high-reward move.”

It’s certainly a low-risk move if he’s not commanding $10 million+ a year. If that’s his market, there’s a real risk there, especially if it’s a multi-year deal. Trubisky somehow repaired his market sitting on the bench, which is a bit puzzling, but the Buffalo Bills, head coach Sean McDermott and a number of teammates have spoken highly of Trubisky the person in the locker room and off the field, which probably has some teams interested.

One thing I like about Trubisky: his mobility. 1,081 career rushing yards & 9 TDs.

In a pinch, that adds another element to Steelers’ offense & he can use his legs to extend plays, which is very important considering the state of the OL. pic.twitter.com/PgaiYnya3K — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) March 8, 2022

The Steelers were certainly interested in 2017 when, in the pre-draft process, GM Kevin Colbert and then-QBs Coach Randy Fichtner attended Trubisky’s Pro Day workout.

Trubisky certainly checks some boxes the Steelers are looking for at the position when it comes to the quarterback position, including mobility, starting experience and overall pedigree. Trubisky is starting to make more and more sense for the black and gold, but only if the price is right.