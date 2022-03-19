Browns Sign QB Jacoby Brissett After Trading Backup QB Case Keenum To Bills

One day after trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns continue to make other moves at that same position.

On Saturday, the Browns worked out a trade that sent veteran quarterback Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Keenum had been the Browns backup quarterback the last two seasons.

Not long after the trading of Keenum was reported, word surfaced that the Browns are expected to sign quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal to be Watson’s backup. Brissett was with the Miami Dolphins in 2021. He completed 141 of his 225 passes in 2021 for 1,283 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran 19 times for another 70 yards and a touchdown.

On the surface, it seems like the Browns are attempting to protect themselves for a potential Watson suspension in 2022. That suspension might be for at least four games and maybe more.

The Browns acquired Watson from the Houston Texans on Friday in a mega trade. That deal included the Texans receiving three first-round draft picks from the Browns (2022, 2023, 2024) in addition to a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder for Watson. The Browns also received a 2024 fifth-rounder from the Texans as part of that trade.

Watson will also receive a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract from the Browns after the trade. As part of the deal, Watson will receive a $45 million signing bonus and his base salary for the 2022 season will be $1 million.

With Watson and Brissett now in the fold the Browns are expected to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield very soon.