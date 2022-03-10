2022 Steelers Pro Day Tracker

As we’ve done for several years, here is our Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Day tracker for 2022. We’re keeping track of where Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and scouts end up on the Pro Day circuit prior to this April’s draft. If you’re curious, here is the schedule of this year’s Pro Days.
Mileage may vary from school to school but two years out from the pandemic and things should be relatively back to normal for the Pro Day circuit. Things were trending in that direction last year but with the country more opened up than it was a year ago, it should be easier to track where the Steelers are at.
Like anything draft-related, these Pro Day visits are all pieces of one big puzzle. But we’re nothing if not thorough and if you’ve followed us long enough, you know the strong history between Mike Tomlin/Kevin Colbert Pro Day visits and first-round picks. Since at least 2010, every Steelers’ first round selection has had one or both men attend their Pro Day. With this being Colbert’s last year, our “Blue’s Clues” may not be as strong in the future. So let’s give it one last ride.
We’ll be updating this page as new information comes in, so be sure to bookmark and check back every couple days.
Zoom/In-Person Meetings
None yet.
Pro Days
March 9th
Northwestern – Area Scout Dave Petett
Notable Prospects – DL Jeremy Meiser, OLB Chris Bergin, WR Stephen Robinson Jr.
Miami (OH) – None
Notable Prospects – LB/S Sterling Weatherford
March 10th
Wisconsin – Area Scout Dave Petett
Notable Prospects – LB Leo Chenal, TE Jake Ferguson, iOL Logan Bruss, DL Matt Henningsen, LB Jack Sanborn
Oklahoma – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher
Notable Prospects – DT Perrion Winfrey, OLB Nik Bonitto, LB Brian Asamoah, RB Kennedy Brooks, OL Marquis Hayes, OL Tyrese Robinson
Kansas State – Scouting Intern Fawwaz Izzuddin
Notable Prospects – QB Skylar Thompson, OL Josh Rivas, DE Khalid Duke, TE Nick Lenners
Arkansas – Area Scout Mark Gorscak
Notable Prospects – WR Treylon Burks, DT John Ridgeway, CB Montaric Brown, OL Myron Cunningham, DE/OLB Tre Williams
UAB – Area Scout/Senior Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – EDGE Alex Wright DL Tyree Turner,