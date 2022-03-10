2022 Steelers Pro Day Tracker

As we’ve done for several years, here is our Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Day tracker for 2022. We’re keeping track of where Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and scouts end up on the Pro Day circuit prior to this April’s draft. If you’re curious, here is the schedule of this year’s Pro Days.

Mileage may vary from school to school but two years out from the pandemic and things should be relatively back to normal for the Pro Day circuit. Things were trending in that direction last year but with the country more opened up than it was a year ago, it should be easier to track where the Steelers are at.

Like anything draft-related, these Pro Day visits are all pieces of one big puzzle. But we’re nothing if not thorough and if you’ve followed us long enough, you know the strong history between Mike Tomlin/Kevin Colbert Pro Day visits and first-round picks. Since at least 2010, every Steelers’ first round selection has had one or both men attend their Pro Day. With this being Colbert’s last year, our “Blue’s Clues” may not be as strong in the future. So let’s give it one last ride.

We'll be updating this page as new information comes in

Zoom/In-Person Meetings

None yet.

Pro Days

March 9th

Northwestern – Area Scout Dave Petett

Notable Prospects – DL Jeremy Meiser, OLB Chris Bergin, WR Stephen Robinson Jr.

Miami (OH) – None

Notable Prospects – LB/S Sterling Weatherford

March 10th

Wisconsin – Area Scout Dave Petett

Notable Prospects – LB Leo Chenal, TE Jake Ferguson, iOL Logan Bruss, DL Matt Henningsen, LB Jack Sanborn

Oklahoma – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher

Notable Prospects – DT Perrion Winfrey, OLB Nik Bonitto, LB Brian Asamoah, RB Kennedy Brooks, OL Marquis Hayes, OL Tyrese Robinson

Kansas State – Scouting Intern Fawwaz Izzuddin

Notable Prospects – QB Skylar Thompson, OL Josh Rivas, DE Khalid Duke, TE Nick Lenners

Arkansas – Area Scout Mark Gorscak

Notable Prospects – WR Treylon Burks, DT John Ridgeway, CB Montaric Brown, OL Myron Cunningham, DE/OLB Tre Williams

UAB – Area Scout/Senior Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – EDGE Alex Wright DL Tyree Turner,