2022 College Pro Day Schedule

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up on Sunday in Indianapolis and this week the college pro day schedule got underway. While no official pro day schedule has been released by any of the major media sites as of yet, the fine folks at gbnreport.com have compiled a large list of dates for several colleges.

Northwestern and Miami of Ohio kicked off this year’s pro day schedule on Tuesday and the Pittsburgh steelers had a scout on hand at the former college. It will be interesting to see if Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin are both present for one of the several pro days that will take place on Wednesday as that list of colleges includes two bigger programs in Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

As we do every year on this site, we will be tracking the college pro days as it relates to which key members of the Steelers organization are in attendance. There will be several individual posts detailing each sighting along with which player or players they are likely most interested in seeing.

This post will be updated as soon as more dates and a fuller schedule is released.

2022 Pro Day Schedule
Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Northwestern, Miami (OH)
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Kansas State, Kansas, UCLA, Alabama-Birmingham, Alabama A&M, Texas-San Antonio, Troy, Wisconson-Whitewater
Thursday, March 10, 2022 Texas, Indiana, New Mexico, Arkansas State, Tulsa, Central Arkansas, Missouri State,
Friday, March 11, 2022 Texas State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, SE Missouri State
Monday, March 14, 2022 Georgia Tech, Western Michigan, Kent State, Austin Peay
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Auburn, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Murray State, West Georgia, Saginaw Valley State
Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Georgia, Michigan State, Minnesota, Colorado, San Jose State
Thursday, March 17, 2022 Clemson, Eastern Michigan
Friday, March 18, 2022 Michigan, South Carolina, New Mexico State
Monday, March 21, 2022 Iowa, Nevada, Syracuse, Southern Mississippi. Northern Iowa, Toledo, Jackson State, Princeton, Stony Brook
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Iowa State, Liberty, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, SMU, Army, Ohio, Albany
Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Ohio State, Texas A&M, Southern California, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Connecticut, Georgia State, Temple, Utah State, Weber State, James Madison, Delaware
Thursday, March 24, 2022 Mississippi, Oklahoma State, Utah, North Dakota State, Massachusetts, North Texas State, Yale
Friday, March 25, 2022 Notre Dame, TCU, BYU, Boston College, Memphis, Hampton, Richmond, Old Dominion, Tarleton State
Monday, March 28, 2022 Florida, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Ball State, Air Force, South Dakota, Tennessee State
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Purdue, NC State, Florida State, Washington, West Virginia, Louisville, Wyoming, Navy, Campbell, UNC-Central, North Carolina A&T
Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Alabama, Baylor, Tennessee, Miami, Boise State, Colorado State, Maryland, Wake Forest, Indiana State, Marshall, Elon
Thursday, March 31, 2022 Appalachian State, Western Kentucky, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Florida Atlantic
Friday, April 1, 2022 Kentucky, Central Florida, Houston, Rice, South Florida, Texas Southern
Monday, April 4, 2022 Louisiana, Akron
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 LSU, Tulane
