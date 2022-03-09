2022 College Pro Day Schedule

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up on Sunday in Indianapolis and this week the college pro day schedule got underway. While no official pro day schedule has been released by any of the major media sites as of yet, the fine folks at gbnreport.com have compiled a large list of dates for several colleges.

Northwestern and Miami of Ohio kicked off this year’s pro day schedule on Tuesday and the Pittsburgh steelers had a scout on hand at the former college. It will be interesting to see if Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin are both present for one of the several pro days that will take place on Wednesday as that list of colleges includes two bigger programs in Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

As we do every year on this site, we will be tracking the college pro days as it relates to which key members of the Steelers organization are in attendance. There will be several individual posts detailing each sighting along with which player or players they are likely most interested in seeing.

This post will be updated as soon as more dates and a fuller schedule is released.