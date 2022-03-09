2022 College Pro Day Schedule

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up on Sunday in Indianapolis and this week the college pro day schedule got underway. While no official pro day schedule has been released by any of the major media sites as of yet, the fine folks at gbnreport.com have compiled a large list of dates for several colleges.
Northwestern and Miami of Ohio kicked off this year’s pro day schedule on Tuesday and the Pittsburgh steelers had a scout on hand at the former college. It will be interesting to see if Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin are both present for one of the several pro days that will take place on Wednesday as that list of colleges includes two bigger programs in Oklahoma and Wisconsin.
As we do every year on this site, we will be tracking the college pro days as it relates to which key members of the Steelers organization are in attendance. There will be several individual posts detailing each sighting along with which player or players they are likely most interested in seeing.
This post will be updated as soon as more dates and a fuller schedule is released.
|2022 Pro Day Schedule
|Tuesday, March 8, 2022
|Northwestern, Miami (OH)
|Wednesday, March 9, 2022
|Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Kansas State, Kansas, UCLA, Alabama-Birmingham, Alabama A&M, Texas-San Antonio, Troy, Wisconson-Whitewater
|Thursday, March 10, 2022
|Texas, Indiana, New Mexico, Arkansas State, Tulsa, Central Arkansas, Missouri State,
|Friday, March 11, 2022
|Texas State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, SE Missouri State
|Monday, March 14, 2022
|Georgia Tech, Western Michigan, Kent State, Austin Peay
|Tuesday, March 15, 2022
|Auburn, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Murray State, West Georgia, Saginaw Valley State
|Wednesday, March 16, 2022
|Georgia, Michigan State, Minnesota, Colorado, San Jose State
|Thursday, March 17, 2022
|Clemson, Eastern Michigan
|Friday, March 18, 2022
|Michigan, South Carolina, New Mexico State
|Monday, March 21, 2022
|Iowa, Nevada, Syracuse, Southern Mississippi. Northern Iowa, Toledo, Jackson State, Princeton, Stony Brook
|Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|Iowa State, Liberty, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, SMU, Army, Ohio, Albany
|Wednesday, March 23, 2022
|Ohio State, Texas A&M, Southern California, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Connecticut, Georgia State, Temple, Utah State, Weber State, James Madison, Delaware
|Thursday, March 24, 2022
|Mississippi, Oklahoma State, Utah, North Dakota State, Massachusetts, North Texas State, Yale
|Friday, March 25, 2022
|Notre Dame, TCU, BYU, Boston College, Memphis, Hampton, Richmond, Old Dominion, Tarleton State
|Monday, March 28, 2022
|Florida, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Ball State, Air Force, South Dakota, Tennessee State
|Tuesday, March 29, 2022
|Purdue, NC State, Florida State, Washington, West Virginia, Louisville, Wyoming, Navy, Campbell, UNC-Central, North Carolina A&T
|Wednesday, March 30, 2022
|Alabama, Baylor, Tennessee, Miami, Boise State, Colorado State, Maryland, Wake Forest, Indiana State, Marshall, Elon
|Thursday, March 31, 2022
|Appalachian State, Western Kentucky, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Florida Atlantic
|Friday, April 1, 2022
|Kentucky, Central Florida, Houston, Rice, South Florida, Texas Southern
|Monday, April 4, 2022
|Louisiana, Akron
|Tuesday, April 5, 2022
|LSU, Tulane