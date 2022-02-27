The Winner Of The Super Bowl LVI Prop Contest Is …

We have finally gotten around to scoring the submissions I received for the Super Bowl LVI Prop Contest and there was one outright winner this year. That person correctly guessed 14 of the 20 questions. That person was none other than James Crain (Jcrain96).

Below are the prop questions that were asked this year in addition to the answers that James provided as well as the correct answers.

There were two other people who correctly guessed 13 of the 20 prop questions that were asked this year. There were also three people with the fewest amount of correct answers of five.

There will now be a 24 hour period in order for anyone to contest the results and after that, James will receive his winnings via Paypal.

Thank you to everyone that participated in this year’s contest and you can count on us holding another one next year.

Thank you to the great David Orochena for taking the time to score the submissions this year as well.