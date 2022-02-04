Steelers Announce Interviews Of Three Candidates For General Manager Position

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ramping up the search for the next general manager.

With current General Manager Kevin Colbert under contract through the 2022 NFL Draft and expected to retire from his position shortly thereafter, the Steelers are searching for the next man for the position.

On Friday, the Steelers announced that they’ve interviewed three candidates for the GM position, all external candidates.

We interviewed the following candidates for our General Manager position this week: • Ryan Cowden (Tennessee Titans)

• Ed Dodds (Indianapolis Colts)

• JoJo Wooden (Los Angeles Chargers) — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 4, 2022

Though the expectation remains that the Steelers will promote one of Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt or Vice President of Football & Business Administration Omar Khan, the Steelers are still doing their due diligence, interviewing the likes of Tennessee’s Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, Indianapolis Colts’ Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds, and Los Angeles Chargers’ Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden.

Cowden just completed his 22nd season in the NFL, and sixth with the Titans. He was promoted to Vice President of Player Personnel, in 2018 after originally joining the Titans as the Director of Player Personnel. With Tennessee, Cowden oversees both the college and pro scouting departments, as well as the advanced scouting, and free agency preparation.