Ben Roethlisberger’s Jersey Heading To The Hall Of Fame

Ben Roethlisberger will end up in Canton, Ohio five years from now. But his jersey is making the trip first. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday Roethlisberger’s final regular season game-worn jersey is being put on display. The jersey is from the Steelers’ Week 18 road win against the Baltimore Ravens.

New to arrive in Canton: The game-worn jersey of @_BigBen7 used during his final regular-season game (Week 18 of the 2021 season). More ➡️ https://t.co/wdJgdnNVFR@steelers | #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/RGSTCHTj85 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2022

According to a brief article on the Hall’s website, the jersey will be part of the Pro Football Today Gallery. It’s unknown how long the jersey will be on display for but it’s likely to be hung up over the next several months.

Roethlisberger ended his career the way he started it, playing at Baltimore. That’s where he made his debut in 2004 following Tommy Maddox’s injury and where the Steelers finished out the regular season in 2021. Roethlisberger couldn’t lead a comeback win back in 2004 but got an overtime victory in the last meeting. Against the Ravens, he completed 30 of 44 passes for 244 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The win over Baltimore coupled with the Jaguars beating the Colts and the Raiders/Chargers’ game not ending in a tie put Pittsburgh into the playoffs, where they were quickly bounced by the Kansas City Chiefs during Wild Card weekend. But Roethlisberger got to end his career on mostly positive notes, beating the Cleveland Browns his last home game and knocking off the rival Ravens in Week 18. He ends his career with a 17-10 career regular season record against the Ravens while going 2-1 against them in the playoffs, including beating them in 2008-2009 to advance to – and win – the Super Bowl.

The Hall of Fame is littered with Steelers and key moments of the team’s history. With dozens of Hall of Famers, the “Hall of Busts” feels like an ode to the organization with five recent additions over the last two years: Donnie Shell, Bill Cowher, Bill Nunn, Alan Faneca, and Troy Polamalu. Roethlisberger himself will be eligible for the Hall in 2027.