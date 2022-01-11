Watch: The Depot 180 — January 11 — Episode 189

Episode 189 — January 11, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Through the wildest of NFL Sundays, the Pittsburgh Steelers emerged as a playoff team. The Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, the Jacksonville Jaguars somehow beat the Indianapolis Colts, and despite all the drama the Las Vegas Raiders were victorious over the Los Angeles Chargers. In today’s episode, I discuss some individual achievements now that the 2021 regular season is over. I also talk about the re-match against the Kansas City Chiefs upcoming and the status of some star players coming into the game.

