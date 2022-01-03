Vikings Vs. Packers Week 17 Sunday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

With the Pittsburgh Steelers set to play their Week 17 game on Monday night, we’ve had a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. There is now one Sunday game left and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments tonight.
I have added a Sunday night game Twitter feed for the Minnesota Vikings versus the Green Bay Packers contest to this post and it should update throughout and include videos. I also have included the inactives for the remaining Week 17 Sunday game.
Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, CB Cameron Dantzler, RB Wayne Gallman, G Wyatt Davis, NT Michael Pierce, DE Tashawn Bower
Packers: LT David Bakhtiari, RT Billy Turner, S Shawn Davis, S Vernon Scott, DL Jack Heflin