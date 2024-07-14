Former Pitt WR Jordan Addison Arrested For DUI

Former Pitt Panthers and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. It makes the second time in as many offseasons Addison has been either cited or arrested by police.

Though it has no bearing on the Steelers, Addison was a household name in the city of Pittsburgh during his monster 2021 campaign. It’s also worth noting Addison appears to have been in California as one of the receivers working with Russell Wilson over the weekend. Wilson shared this photo to his Instagram story, tagging Addison.

Looks like Jordan Addison was another WR working with Russell Wilson and others these last few days at UCLA #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/Y33kPPebdX — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 14, 2024

There’s no indication or reporting to suggest any Steelers were with Addison during the time of his arrest. Other players working out at UCLA this week include WRs Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller. Current Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf also attended the workout.

Per the Daily News, police were alerted of a quarterback blocking the interstate. They found the driver, alleged to be Addison, asleep behind the wheel of his car.

“The California Highway Patrol was dispatched at about 11:10 p.m. Friday to a report of a disabled vehicle blocking lanes from the westbound Glen Anderson (105) Freeway to northbound Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a CHP statement.

Officers responding to the area reported a white Rolls-Royce blocking the number one lane of the freeway “with the driver asleep behind the wheel,” according to the CHP.

Addison, 22, was arrested at approximately 11:36 p.m. after a DUI investigation was complete. He was released at 1:36 a.m. Saturday, the CHP added.”

Nearly one year ago, Addison was pulled over and cited with speeding and reckless driving for going 140 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. Addison apologized for the incident and pled down to a misdemeanor speeding charge.

Addison’s best year in college came in 2021 with the Panthers. Catching passes from eventual Steelers’ first round pick QB Kenny Pickett, Addison hauled in 100 receptions for nearly 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns. His touchdowns topped the NCAA. Given a substantial NIL deal, he transferred to USC for 2022.

Though his production slipped, his play remained strong and he was taken in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 draft. He had a successful rookie year, catching 70 passes for 911 yards and ten touchdowns. Since 2015, he’s just one of three rookie wide receivers to catch double-digit touchdowns, joining Calvin Ridley and Ja’Marr Chase.

While talented, Addison will have to show he can stay clean off-the-field to reach his potential. He’s unlikely to be subject to NFL discipline but the Vikings can’t be happy with his conduct.