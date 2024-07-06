Vikings DB Khyree Jackson Dead At 24

Really sad news to pass along today. Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive back Khyree Jackson passed away at age 24. James Crepea, who covers the Oregon Ducks, where Jackson played in 2023, reported the cause of death as an auto accident, confirmed by his agent and high school coach.

Former Oregon CB Khyree Jackson, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, died in an auto accident, his agent and former high school coach confirm. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) July 6, 2024

The Vikings confirmed Jackson’s passing and offered condolences to those close to him and other victims of the accident.

We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident. Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/pkgC4kQtWi — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 6, 2024

Mark and Zygi Wilf, who own the Vikings, also issued a statement, writing that they are “deeply saddened” by Jackson’s passing.

Statement from Owners Mark & Zygi Wilf on Khyree Jackson’s tragic passing pic.twitter.com/ed3nIz9ebH — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 6, 2024

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell also issued a statement, writing that Jackson brought “contagious energy” to the team. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah issued a statement as well.

Jackson was a fourth-round pick by Minnesota in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the team taking him 108th overall. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Alabama, where he was a core special teamer, before transferring to Oregon and having a breakout 2023 season with three interceptions and seven passes defensed. His head coach at Oregon, Dan Lanning, tweeted that he was at a loss for words following the news.

RIP Khyree… Love you @Real_Khyree at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person. — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) July 6, 2024

Jackson was born in Upper Marlboro, Md., which is where the crash took place, according to TMZ. The accident occurred early Saturday morning. Prior to his career at Alabama and Oregon, he attended Dr. Henry Wise High School and Fort Scott Community College.

Our thoughts are with Jackson’s teammates, family and friends.