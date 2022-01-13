Tomlin Not Ruling Out Smith-Schuster For Sunday’s Wild Card Game

Steelers’ Nation got some good news Thursday afternoon with the team announcing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice. Though he remains on injured reserve and his odds of playing Sunday night against the Chiefs aren’t high, Mike Tomlin isn’t ruling him out completely. That’s what he told reporters following Thursday’s practice via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Mike Tomlin didn’t have many specifics on JuJu Smith-Schuster, but he also didn’t rule him out for Sunday. He said Thursday’s practice is “a start.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 13, 2022

As her tweet notes, Tomlin called Smith-Schuster’s return “a start.” He also kept Smith-Schuster’s injury outlook vague as the team evaluates him from a months-long absence.

NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti reports Smith-Schuster has a legitimate chance to play this weekend, though her tweet-port is pretty open-ended.

#Steelers WR Juju Smith Schuster returned to practice today. I’m told that depending on how he feels, he could return for this weeks Wild Card Game against the #Chiefs — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) January 13, 2022

WR Diontae Johnson, via Ray Fittipaldo, said it looked like Smith-Schuster was ready to step into a stadium.

Diontae Johnson on JuJu: “To me, it looked like he’s ready.” — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) January 13, 2022

And Smith-Schuster himself reacted to the news.

He hasn’t played since October 10th, a Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos. Smith-Schuster suffered a regular season-ending shoulder injury in that game. But he’s obviously made enough progress to get back on the practice field. How close he could be to returning to playing on gameday is anyone’s guess. The fact he had an upper body injury should mean he’s in a better place from a conditioning standpoint than he would if he suffered, say, an ankle fracture the way Tyson Alualu did.

Per NFL rules, Smith-Schuster is eligible to be activated at anytime. The team will have up to 21 days to activate him off IR and place him on the 53 man roster. Returning today after so much time off makes his odds of playing Sunday night long but it would foolish to put them at zero.

But if the team thinks they can even get 15-20 snaps from him in a do-or-die game, it might make their approach more aggressive. Next week is far from guaranteed and if Smith-Schuster is healthy enough to contribute meaningful snaps, along with some playoff adrenaline to shake off the rust, he could suit up for Wild Card weekend.