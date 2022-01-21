Season 12, Episode 80 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes us going over the recent transactions made by the team.

Alex and I look back at the totality of the Steelers 2021 season as it relates to our expectations and more.

Several Steelers players have talked to the media since out Wednesday show so Alex and I dive into the most interesting comments made over the course of the last few days by Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins, Ahkello Witherspoon, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Cameron Sutton and others. This makes for a long segment as there is quite a bit to parse and drill down.

The Steelers entered the offseason with seven players poised to become restricted or exclusive rights free agents during the offseason so we review each one in this show. We will address the unrestricted free agents next week on the show.

The Divisional Round of the 2021-2022 NFL playoffs will get underway on Saturday so Alex and I make sure to give you our picks against the spread for those four games late in this show.

We then move on to wrap up this Friday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2021 Season, Player Interview Recaps, Free Agent Talk, Game Picks, Listener Questions & More

