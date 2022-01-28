Study: Every Completion Of Ben Roethlisberger’s Career

In 18 years, Ben Roethlisberger completed 5440 career regular season passes. Only four quarterbacks – Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning – have completed more.

With Roethlisberger’s retirement announced, I wanted to remember all 5440 of those completions. Who caught all those passes? Below is a list of every player who caught a pass from Big Ben and the number of receptions they hauled in. Everyone from Antonio Brown to some guys long forgotten.

This info comes largely from Pro Football Reference’s Play Finder, though over the years, there were some slight inaccuracies with their table that I had to sift and sort through.

Player Receptions WR Antonio Brown 796 TE Heath Miller 540 WR Hines Ward 513 RB Le’Veon Bell 283 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 272 WR Santonio Holmes 214 WR Mike Wallace 209 WR Diontae Johnson 188 WR Emmanuel Sanders 146 WR Chase Claypool 115 TE Jesse James 114 WR Martavis Bryant 110 WR Markus Wheaton 101 WR Nate Washington 90 RB Mewelde Moore 90 RB James Conner 90 TE Vance McDonald 77 WR Jerricho Cotchery 76 WR Antwaan Randle El 75 RB Willie Parker 75 WR Cedrick Wilson 73 WR James Washington 71 WR Eli Rogers 71 RB Najee Harris 70 TE Eric Ebron 66 RB Rashard Mendenhall 66 TE Pat Freiermuth 55 RB DeAngelo Williams 53 WR Ray-Ray McCloud 48 RB Isaac Redman 44 TE Matt Spaeth 42 WR Ryan Switzer 42 RB Verron Haynes 38 RB Jaylen Samuels 35 WR Plaxico Burress 35 RB Najeh Davenport 32 TE David Johnson 27 FB Will Johnson 27 FB Dan Kreider 21 WR Darrius Heyward-Bey 21 WR Sammie Coates 20 TE Xavier Grimble 19 TE Ladarius Green 18 TE Jerame Tuman 18 RB Jonathan Dwyer 18 TE Zach Gentry 17 FB Carey Davis 14 WR Lance Moore 13 WR Justin Brown 12 WR Cobi Hamilton 11 RB Benny Snell 11 TE David Paulson 11 RB Jerome Bettis 10 RB Chris Rainey 10 WR Lee Mays 8 RB Felix Jones 8 RB Duce Staley 7 WR Justin Hunter 7 RB Dri Archer 7 WR Quincy Morgan 6 WR Limas Sweed 6 RB Anthony McFarland 6 FB Roosevelt Nix 6 RB LeGarrette Blount 6 TE Jay Riemersma 5 WR Willie Reid 4 TE Wesley Saunders 4 RB Baron Batch 4 WR Cody White 4 WR Sean Morey 3 TE Sean McHugh 3 RB Stevan Ridley 3 TE Leonard Pope 3 WR Donte Moncrief 3 QB Ben Roethlisberger 2 WR Derek Moye 2 RB LaRod Stephens-Howling 2 TE Michael Palmer 2 RB Kalen Ballage 2 FB Derek Watt 2 WR Tyler Murphy 1 TE Matt Cushing 1 WR Walter Young 1 WR Tyler Grisham 1 RB Fitzgerald Toussaint 1 WR Demarcus Ayers 1 WR Dallas Baker 1 RB Stefan Logan 1 WR Anthony Miller 1 TE Kevin Rader 1 OL Maurkice Pouncey 1 RB Gary Russell 1

Let’s recap that long list of names. By position, here’s how many caught passes from #7:

Wide Receiver: 39

Tight End: 23

Running Back: 27

Fullback: 5

Offensive Line: 1

Quarterback: 1

If you’re wondering what’s going on with those last two categories, o-line and quarterback, Roethlisberger has one career completion to Maurkice Pouncey. And he completed two passes to himself (here’s a look at one of them).

Some other musings from that list of names:

– 95.1% of Antonio Brown’s catches in Pittsburgh came from Roethlisberger. 85.8% of his career receptions came from #7.

– 51.3% of Hines Ward’s career receptions came via Roethlisberger.

– Heath Miller is the tight end with the most receptions from him and the second most of anyone. Le’Veon Bell is the most by a running back. Will Johnson has most of any fullback (the Play Index gives him just 26 but he has 27. One catch was incorrectly attributed to offensive lineman Wesley Johnson).

– JuJu Smith-Schuster has the most receptions of any current Steeler, 5th on this Roethlisberger-list.

– Roethlisberger’s first career completion was caught by Plaxico Burress (35 total). His last career completion was caught by Zach Gentry (17).

Ben Roethlisberger's first completion to Ben Roethlisberger's last completion. 21 yards to Plaxico Burress. 11 yards to Zach Gentry. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/F9i3b9nJh0 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 27, 2022

– Cedrick Wilson Sr. caught 73 passes from Big Ben. His son, Cedrick Wilson Jr. who plays for the Dallas Cowboys, has 67 career receptions. We are all very old.

– Isaac Redman with 44 receptions, Verron Haynes with 38…who would’ve guessed!

– Jerome Bettis with ten catches in his two years with Roethlisberger.

– Limas Sweed. Six catches. And probably six drops.

– A couple “Let’s Remember Some Guys” Roethlisberger-completion edition: LaRod Stephens-Howling, Matt Cushing, Donte Moncrief, Justin Hunter, and Lance Moore.

– Players whose only NFL catches came from Roethlisberger: Maurkice Pouncey, Dallas Baker (The Touchdown Maker), Tyler Grisham, Tyler Murphy, Walter Young, Derek Moye, Cody White, Baron Batch, Willie Reid, Dri Archer, and Justin Brown. Brown had the most to come solely from Roethlisberger, all 12 of his career catches.