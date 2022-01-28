Article

Study: Every Completion Of Ben Roethlisberger’s Career

Posted on

In 18 years, Ben Roethlisberger completed 5440 career regular season passes. Only four quarterbacks – Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning – have completed more.

With Roethlisberger’s retirement announced, I wanted to remember all 5440 of those completions. Who caught all those passes? Below is a list of every player who caught a pass from Big Ben and the number of receptions they hauled in. Everyone from Antonio Brown to some guys long forgotten.

This info comes largely from Pro Football Reference’s Play Finder, though over the years, there were some slight  inaccuracies with their table that I had to sift and sort through.

Player Receptions
WR Antonio Brown 796
TE Heath Miller 540
WR Hines Ward 513
RB Le’Veon Bell 283
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 272
WR Santonio Holmes 214
WR Mike Wallace 209
WR Diontae Johnson 188
WR Emmanuel Sanders 146
WR Chase Claypool 115
TE Jesse James 114
WR Martavis Bryant 110
WR Markus Wheaton 101
WR Nate Washington 90
RB Mewelde Moore 90
RB James Conner 90
TE Vance McDonald 77
WR Jerricho Cotchery 76
WR Antwaan Randle El 75
RB Willie Parker 75
WR Cedrick Wilson 73
WR James Washington 71
WR Eli Rogers 71
RB Najee Harris 70
TE Eric Ebron 66
RB Rashard Mendenhall 66
TE Pat Freiermuth 55
RB DeAngelo Williams 53
WR Ray-Ray McCloud 48
RB Isaac Redman 44
TE Matt Spaeth 42
WR Ryan Switzer 42
RB Verron Haynes 38
RB Jaylen Samuels 35
WR Plaxico Burress 35
RB Najeh Davenport 32
TE David Johnson 27
FB Will Johnson 27
FB Dan Kreider 21
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey 21
WR Sammie Coates 20
TE Xavier Grimble 19
TE Ladarius Green 18
TE Jerame Tuman 18
RB Jonathan Dwyer 18
TE Zach Gentry 17
FB Carey Davis 14
WR Lance Moore 13
WR Justin Brown 12
WR Cobi Hamilton 11
RB Benny Snell 11
TE David Paulson 11
RB Jerome Bettis 10
RB Chris Rainey 10
WR Lee Mays 8
RB Felix Jones 8
RB Duce Staley 7
WR Justin Hunter 7
RB Dri Archer 7
WR Quincy Morgan 6
WR Limas Sweed 6
RB Anthony McFarland 6
FB Roosevelt Nix 6
RB LeGarrette Blount 6
TE Jay Riemersma 5
WR Willie Reid 4
TE Wesley Saunders 4
RB Baron Batch 4
WR Cody White 4
WR Sean Morey 3
TE Sean McHugh 3
RB Stevan Ridley 3
TE Leonard Pope 3
WR Donte Moncrief 3
QB Ben Roethlisberger 2
WR Derek Moye 2
RB LaRod Stephens-Howling 2
TE Michael Palmer 2
RB Kalen Ballage 2
FB Derek Watt 2
WR Tyler Murphy 1
TE Matt Cushing 1
WR Walter Young 1
WR Tyler Grisham 1
RB Fitzgerald Toussaint 1
WR Demarcus Ayers 1
WR Dallas Baker 1
RB Stefan Logan 1
WR Anthony Miller 1
TE Kevin Rader 1
OL Maurkice Pouncey 1
RB Gary Russell 1

 

Let’s recap that long list of names. By position, here’s how many caught passes from #7:

Wide Receiver: 39
Tight End: 23
Running Back: 27
Fullback: 5
Offensive Line: 1
Quarterback: 1

If you’re wondering what’s going on with those last two categories, o-line and quarterback, Roethlisberger has one career completion to Maurkice Pouncey. And he completed two passes to himself (here’s a look at one of them).

Some other musings from that list of names:

– 95.1% of Antonio Brown’s catches in Pittsburgh came from Roethlisberger. 85.8% of his career receptions came from #7.

– 51.3% of Hines Ward’s career receptions came via Roethlisberger.

– Heath Miller is the tight end with the most receptions from him and the second most of anyone. Le’Veon Bell is the most by a running back. Will Johnson has most of any fullback (the Play Index gives him just 26 but he has 27. One catch was incorrectly attributed to offensive lineman Wesley Johnson).

– JuJu Smith-Schuster has the most receptions of any current Steeler, 5th on this Roethlisberger-list.

– Roethlisberger’s first career completion was caught by Plaxico Burress (35 total). His last career completion was caught by Zach Gentry (17).

– Cedrick Wilson Sr. caught 73 passes from Big Ben. His son, Cedrick Wilson Jr. who plays for the Dallas Cowboys, has 67 career receptions. We are all very old.

– Isaac Redman with 44 receptions, Verron Haynes with 38…who would’ve guessed!

– Jerome Bettis with ten catches in his two years with Roethlisberger.

– Limas Sweed. Six catches. And probably six drops.

– A couple “Let’s Remember Some Guys” Roethlisberger-completion edition: LaRod Stephens-Howling, Matt Cushing, Donte Moncrief, Justin Hunter, and Lance Moore.

– Players whose only NFL catches came from Roethlisberger: Maurkice Pouncey, Dallas Baker (The Touchdown Maker), Tyler Grisham, Tyler Murphy, Walter Young, Derek Moye, Cody White, Baron Batch, Willie Reid, Dri Archer, and Justin Brown. Brown had the most to come solely from Roethlisberger, all 12 of his career catches.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!