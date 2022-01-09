Steelers Vs. Ravens 2021 Week 18: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 18

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, January 9, 2021

Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, MD

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Ravens -3.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games played in January.

Baltimore are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games.

Baltimore are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games.

Baltimore are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games this season.

Baltimore are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Baltimore are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Baltimore’s last 7 games played in January.

Steelers Injuries

LB Buddy Johnson (foot) – Out – IR

T Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) – Doubtful

Ravens Injuries:

CB Anthony Averett (ribs, chest) – Out

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) – Out

LB Odafe Oweh (foot) – Doubtful

G Ben Cleveland (head) – Questionable

WR Devin Duvernay (ankle, knee) – Questionable

G Ben Powers (foot) – Questionable

Weather:

Game Release:

Game Capsule: