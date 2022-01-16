Steelers Vs. Chiefs: Inactives For Super Wild Card Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of five players who will be inactive for the team’s Sunday night Super Wild Card Week road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and as expected, this week’s list includes a few names who haven’t been given helmets quite a few times during the regular season.
The Steelers five inactive players for their Sunday night Super Wild Card Week road game against the Chiefs are all essentially healthy scratches in quarterback Dwayne Haskins, inside linebacker Tegray Scales, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and wide receiver Cody White.
As expected, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is active Sunday night after being activated from the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday.
Steelers Inactive Players
QB Dwayne Haskins
ILB Tegray Scales
DT Carlos Davis
RB Anthony McFarland Jr.
WR Cody White
Chiefs Inactive Players
QB Shane Buechele
WR Josh Gordon
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
CB Rashad Fenton
DE Joshua Kaindoh
OT Prince Tega Wanogho
RB Darwin Thompson