Steelers Vs. Chiefs: Inactives For Super Wild Card Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of five players who will be inactive for the team’s Sunday night Super Wild Card Week road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and as expected, this week’s list includes a few names who haven’t been given helmets quite a few times during the regular season.

The Steelers five inactive players for their Sunday night Super Wild Card Week road game against the Chiefs are all essentially healthy scratches in quarterback Dwayne Haskins, inside linebacker Tegray Scales, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and wide receiver Cody White.

As expected, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is active Sunday night after being activated from the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Tegray Scales

DT Carlos Davis

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

WR Cody White

Chiefs Inactive Players

QB Shane Buechele

WR Josh Gordon

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

CB Rashad Fenton

DE Joshua Kaindoh

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

RB Darwin Thompson