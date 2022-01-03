Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of four players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 17 Monday night home game against the Cleveland Browns, and as expected, this week’s list includes the one player who was previously ruled out for the contest on the injury report on Saturday.

After being ruled out on the injury report since Saturday after practice, inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) is inactive Monday night. This makes the third consecutive game that Johnson has been inactive with a foot injury.

The Steelers other three inactive players for their Week 17 Monday night home game against the Browns are all essentially healthy scratches in quarterback Dwayne Haskins, punter Pressley Harvin III (personal) and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs. Harvin ended the week listed as questionable after missing practice during the week due to personal reasons. As for Buggs, he just came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list a few days ago.

The Steelers also won’t have inside linebacker Devin Bush, tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., cornerback Arthur Maulet, defensive end Chris Wormley or inside linebacker Joe Schobert on Monday, either, as all six players are still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers will have punter Corliss Waitman handling Harvin’s duties on Sunday. They signed Waitman off the practice squad of the New England Patriots a week ago Saturday and he made his debut last Sunday. After being elevated to the Active/Inactive roster Monday afternoon, guard Rashaad Coward and running back Trey Edmunds are both active for the Steelers.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is back this week after missing the Week 16 game weith a concussion. Center Kendrick green (calf) is also active Monday night after ending Saturday listed as questionable on the injury report.

Steelers Inactive Players

ILB Buddy Johnson

QB Dwayne Haskins

P Pressley Harvin III

DT Isaiah Buggs

Browns Inactive Players

QB Kyle Lauletta

CB Troy Hill

RB Kareem Hunt

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

S John Johnson III

LB Mack Wilson

G Hjalte Froholdt