Steelers Super Wild Card Week Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Familiar Names

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for the Super Wild Card Week, and this week’s list includes several familiar names.

Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for the Super Wild Card Week were guard Rashaad Coward, outside linebacker John Simon, defensive lineman Daniel Archibong, and wide receiver Anthony Miller.

All four players have been protected at least twice this season. It has been several weeks since Archibong has been on the protected list, however.

Coward was on the list last week and was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster on Saturday. He dressed for the Sunday regular season finale as well.

All four players have been elevated at least once this season and all have played in games for the Steelers.

If any of these four players are to play on Sunday against the Kanas City Chiefs, they will need to be elevated to the Active/Inactive roster by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST.

The Steelers will play the Chiefs on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The team is expected to travel to Kansas City on Saturday.