Watch: Netflix Releases Christmas Day Hype Video Including Steelers Versus Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers got the unfortunate task of playing on Christmas day this year with a potentially holiday-ruining game against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and company will be coming to Acrisure Stadium to try to steal Christmas, and this will be the first ever game streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Both Christmas Day games will be on Netflix, but the Steelers-Chiefs game is earlier and thus will be the first ever on the streaming giant. To build hype around the momentous occasion, Netflix released a brief hype video on YouTube for its Christmas games.

The video features a couple of sack celebrations by OLB T.J. Watt and a touchdown celebration by WR George Pickens to the tune of Feliz Navidad to spread some holiday cheer.

It feels like the season just started, but already we are racing toward the halfway mark. Before we know it, the in-season version of Hard Knocks featuring the entire AFC North division will be here, and then the Christmas game against the Chiefs will be here. We are a little over two months away.

Speaking of T.J. Watt, his older brother J.J. Watt will be involved in the broadcast, calling the game for Netflix. Once they secured the contract, they had to piece together a broadcast team and wisely chose to get Watt involved in his younger brother’s game. That should make for some fun viewing. This should also allow for the entire Watt family to be together on Christmas day despite the game. Former Steelers FB Derek Watt will no doubt be in attendance as well.

Along with Watt, Nate Burleson will join him in the broadcast booth as a game analyst. Noah and Ian Eagle will also be calling the game, with sideline announcers to be revealed later.