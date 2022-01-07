Regular Season Finale Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Welcome to the regular season finale, Week 18 edition. The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their 17th and final regular season game Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes are slim but still alive. To make the postseason, they’ll need to beat the Ravens, have the Jaguars upset the Colts, and avoid a Chargers/Raiders tie. If all three of those things happen, Pittsburgh will be the AFC’s 7th seed and travel to the #2 seed Wild Card weekend.

It’s a lot. But it’s a chance.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – One last time this 2021 regular season. Will the Steelers beat the Ravens this weekend?

2 – Najee Harris is 33 yards behind Joe Mixon for 2nd most rushing yards in the NFL. He’s also 27 yards behind Nick Chubb. But Joe Mixon is on the COVID list and it’s unclear how much/if at all Chubb will play in the Browns’ meaningless finale. So…will Najee Harris be the NFL’s 2nd leading rusher when this week comes to a close?

3 – You know I’m going to ask this one. For the record…over/under 1.25 sacks for TJ Watt in this game? He needs one to tie the official record, 1.5 to break it.

4 – The Steelers’ longest run this year is 37 yards. The Ravens’ longest run this year is 35 yards. Which team will have the longest rush in this game?

5 – Asking the same question I did last week. Over/under 1.5 passing TDs for Ben Roethlisberger in this game?

Tiebreaker: Which wide receiver will lead the Steelers in receiving yards Sunday?

Recap of 2021 Week 17 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland 26-14. Steelers Depot respondents strongly predicted the win with 85.7% picking up a point.

Question 2: Ben Roethlisberger completed his only touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson early in the second quarter. Over 90% said he would, and every Steeler fan wanted Ben to throw more. But Ben Roethlisberger threw under 1.5 touchdown passes in this game.

Question 3: Ben Roethlisberger passed for 96 yards in the first half. Ben had 250 passing yards within range if the Pittsburgh offense had a strong second half like previous games. But Najee Harris ran for 117 second half rushing yards including a 37-yard touchdown that drove the spike into the Browns in the fourth quarter. Ben finished well under 249.5 passing yards with just 123 for the game. 35.7% of respondents scored a point on this question.

Question 4: Ben did not throw a pump-fake touchdown pass in the game. Just wish he threw more touchdowns. Ben now needs four in the Ravens game to pass Dan Marino and tie Phillip Rivers on all-time list with 421 touchdown passes. 67% of respondents picked up a point.

Question 5: Heinz Field very emotional Monday night. It is very apparent that Ben intends to retire after this season and many former teammates and fans thanked him profusely for his contributions to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Ben stopped short of officially announcing his retirement at the conclusion of the game. The Steelers must still beat the Ravens and then who knows? Go Jags!

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Ben O/U 1.5 TD Passes? Ben O/U 249.5 Pass Yards? Ben Pump-Fake TD Pass? Ben Retires at Game? SD Consensus YES OVER OVER NO NO Correct Answers YES UNDER UNDER NO NO

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered three out of five questions correctly.

Despite Alex Kozora setting the Steelers Depot question machine on easy with five binary questions, no one answered all five correctly. But 13 respondents just missed the five-point weekly bonus by one question. It came down to the tiebreaker. Ben Roethlisberger used the pistol about 5% of the time this year. The median response was three plays from the pistol. With the 81 offensive snaps four would meet the average. Among the 13 respondents tied at the top, their tiebreaker responses ranged from 0-5 plays from the pistol. But Lambert58 is the only respondent to accurately predict the Steelers using the pistol formation just once in this game. He wins the $25 pot for week 17!

Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Tonight, is the final set of questions for the 2021 Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions contest. There are 26 folks that answered the bell in all 17 weeks thus far. Let’s see if everyone is there for week 18!

Just three points separates the top four on the leaderboard. GhotiFish has led the entire season. Can Lou Rock, ManRayX, or Agustin-Arg overtake him in the final week? Others in the top ten could land in the money positions if they sweep the questions and those ahead of them falter. Finish strong!

Next Friday will announce the following prize winners:

First Place: $100 to?

Second Place: $75 to?

Third Place: $25 to?

Week 18 Weekly winner: $25 to?

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 17:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 81 First Lou Rock 80 Second ManRayX 78 Third (tie) Agustin-ARG 78 Third (tie) SJT63 76 Fifth RMSteeler 75 Sixth +1 Pghomer 72 Seventh +1 Anna Lammers 71 Eighth (tie) -3 wa_steel 71 Eighth (tie) +1 Mike Bianchi 71 Eighth (tie) +2 Jesse Logue 69 11th (tie) Douglas Prostorog 69 11th (tie) Lucky Beagle 68 13th (tie) FlaFan47 68 13th (tie) B&G 68 13th (tie) +2 MAK Lives Free 67 16th (tie) Steel_Man24 67 16th (tie) Andy N 67 16th (tie) +4 Beaver Falls Hosiery 66 19th (tie) -3 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 66 19th (tie) -3 Ratsotex 66 19th (tie) +1 Chris92021 64 22nd (tie) Steelers D 64 22nd (tie) +1 Slim Stew 64 22nd (tie) +2 Steely McBeam 64 22nd (tie) +2 Don2727 64 22nd (tie) +2 Deep_derp 63 27th (tie) -3 Pius Street Uke 63 27th (tie) +2 Andi B 63 27th (tie) +2 will 61 30th -1 pittfan 59 31st (tie) -7 hoptown 59 31st (tie) +1 Beeze 58 33rd

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.