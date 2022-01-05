Ravens Wednesday Injury Report Week 18: Lamar Jackson, Eight Others Sidelined

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their first official injury report of Week 18 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Wednesday offering shows 12 players listed on it, with nine of them failing to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Ravens were cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest), outside linebacker Justin Houston (not injury related), quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle), tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), cornerback Jimmy Smith (not injury related), cornerback Tavon Young (not injury related), and guard Kevin Zeitler (not injury related).

Of that list of nine players, Jackson is obviously the big one. The quarterback has missed the last two games with his ankle injury so we’ll have to see if he can resume practicing on Thursday or Friday. It’s also worth noting that Oweh has now missed four consecutive practices for the Ravens.

Listed a limited in practice on Wednesday by the Ravens is guard Ben Powers (foot). Listed as full practice participants on Wednesday were center Bradley Bozeman (illness) and quarterback Tyler Huntley (illness). Huntley would likely start on Sunday against the Steelers should Jackson be unable to play because of his ankle injury.