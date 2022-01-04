NFL Draft Prospects – 2021 Bowl Game Preview: January 4

Throughout the 2021-2022 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2022 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans should be keeping an eye on.

Texas Bowl Kansas State vs. LSU – 8:00 PM CST ESPN

The Wildcats square off against the Tigers to round out the college bowl season in Houston Tuesday night. While there is some pessimism regarding whether this game will be played due to COVID-19 implications, as of this writing, both teams intend to play. For Kansas State, the only draft-eligible name to keep an eye on is QB #7 Skylar Thompson. The 6’2, 223lb senior hasn’t played since November due to an injury but appears cleared for action in this game. He has passed for 6,865 yards, 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions on 62 percent completion percentage in his five-year career in Manhattan. Thompson is a likely undrafted free agent.

Skylar Thompson with the perfect 4th down pass to Sammy Wheeler pic.twitter.com/yMzPYdFOVg — Clint The K-State Fan (@Thekstatefan2) November 16, 2021

The Tigers will be without several of their draft prospects in this one as CB #7 Derek Stingley Jr. has been out since September with a foot injury. Stingley took college football by storm as a true freshman in 2019, helping leading the LSU Tigers to a National Title behind 15 PBUs and six INTs. He is the favorite to be CB1 in this draft class and a top-ten lock if he can show his injury woes the last two years are a thing of the past.

"He's not a future superstar – he's a superstar." Derek Stingley is special. pic.twitter.com/1B9n8ZFn41 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 8, 2019

The Tigers will also be without LB #18 Damone Clark and DL #92 Neil Farrell Jr. who have opted out. Right now, it appears the OG #70 Ed Ingram will be playing in this game. The 6’3, 315lb senior is an aggressive run blocker that plays with a mean streak, looking to put defenders on their backs when asked to move or generate a push upfront on the LOS. He has moments where he can be more consistent in pass protection, but his style of play is eerily like that of former Tiger and current Steeler Trai Turner coming out. Turner was selected in the third round in his draft class, and Ingram looks to be grading out as a potential Day Two pick himself.

I gotta say… I enjoy watching Ed Ingram play football. This guy is a finisher! Nastyyy pic.twitter.com/LGg6tq8gqV — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 2, 2021

Ed Ingram punishing the jumper pic.twitter.com/qZYpsIXdaO — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 9, 2020

Other names to keep an eye out for LSU include EDGE #11 Ali Gaye and OL #76 Austin Deculus. Deculus is a long-time starter at RT and the lone starter from that 2019 National Championship Team still on the offensive line. While not a phenomenal athlete, Deculus can come in to compete to be solid depth at the next level due to his experience and steadiness in pass protection.

Studying the LSU OL today & came away impressed by RT Austin Deculus, especially his hands in pass pro! Independent, baiting, and replacing very nicely all game. Nice little dual read at the end too. pic.twitter.com/bnNM6Aw4fJ — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 14, 2021

Which of the names listed above will you be specifically watching this weekend? Do you think any of the prospects would be a good fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers? Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and thanks again for reading!