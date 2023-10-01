With ‘Hands Full’ Against Steelers’ Pass Rush, DeMeco Ryans Credits ’11 Guys’ On Texans Offense For Winning Key Battle

Heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Week Four, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a clear, obvious matchup advantage against a decimated Texans offensive line.

Former practice squad left tackle Austin Deculus was set to make his first career start in the NFL and play his first-ever offensive snaps, while former Steelers left guard Kendrick Green was slated to start yet again for the Texans, this time against his former team, which discarded him via trade.

Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans knew the Texans would have their hands full with a Steelers pass rush led by standouts T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Yet, coming out of Sunday’s 30-6 win for the Texans, Ryans was riding high, considering the Texans’ makeshift offensive line held Highsmith and Watt to just five total tackles and four quarterback hits, dominating from start to finish.

After the game, Ryans spoke highly of not only his offensive line, but the offense overall as all 11 guys contributed to stifling Pittsburgh’s pass rush.

“We knew we had our hands full, right? Highsmith and Watt are two of the best edge rushers in the league. And again, I always go back to: It doesn’t matter who’s out there, you protect together, all 11 guys,” Ryans said following the win, according to video via the Texans’ YouTube page. “That’s how you protect, starting with the O-line, tight ends, backs, but also it as the quarterback and the receivers, getting the ball out, running your routes with the proper timing, quarterback getting the ball out on time.

“All of that goes into play with protecting. And I thought overall, collectively, as the offensive unit, we played really well and stifled their pass rush.”

Ryans knew the Texans would have their hands full. Thinking otherwise with a recent practice squad player making his first career start at left tackle opposite a guy like Highsmith would be foolish.

That’s why the game plan that the Texans utilized on Sunday was so smart. Houston kept the Steelers off balance from a pass-rush perspective by utilizing quick throws, screens, misdirection and — most importantly — a power rushing attack that fired downhill and took over the game early, taking Pittsburgh’s pass rush out of the game.

As Ryans pointed out, it was a great effort by all 11 on offense.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud had great movement in the pocket and got rid of the ball in quick fashion, while running back Dameon Pierce and the Texans got downhill and punched the Steelers in the mouth over and over again. It was a perfect combination for the Texans, and it led to a dominant showing.