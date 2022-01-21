Divisional Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Sadly, this is our first Friday Five since the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season ended with their Wild Card loss Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, a long and interesting offseason awaits. But we’re here with you guys, as we are every Friday evening, with five questions.

The regular season contest is over so we’ll go back with more open-ended answers since they won’t be scored the way they were in-season.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Who will win? Bengals or Titans?

2 – Who will win? Bills or Chiefs?

3 – Which team this weekend will score the most points (Bengals, Titans, Bill, Chiefs, 49ers, Packers, Rams, Bucs)?

4 – Will Ben Roethlisberger hold his retirement press conference this upcoming week before our next Friday Five?

5 – What is your favorite memory from the Steelers’ 2021 season?

Recap of the Super Wild Card Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

1. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 Sunday night. Steelers’ Nation had faith in Pittsburgh pulling off the upset with 26 of 39 responses, exactly two-thirds (66.7%) picking the Steelers to win. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

2. Set the over/under on Travis Kelce’s yards at 70.5. Kelce did most of the damage with his 48 yard TD before the half and finished the game with 108 yards. The majority correctly predicted Kelce to surpass that mark with 22 (56.4%) taking the over.

3. We asked which wide receiver would have more yards, Diontae Johnson or Tyreek Hill. Johnson finished with 34, Hill with 56. 22 people picked Johnson (56.4%) with only 17 correctly choosing Hill.

4. The Steelers’ longest run over/under was set at 14.5. Their longest run of the game was a measly eight yards, well short of that mark. The vast majority took the over with 32 people doing so (82.1%). Just seven people correctly said the under.

5. Finally, we asked if the Steelers’ special teams would make a splash play in some aspect. I didn’t consider any of their special teams snaps to end in splash. It was the opposite with the Chiefs getting a couple of big punt returns. The votes were pretty split but the majority said no, special teams wouldn’t produce splash with 21 people choosing the correct answer (53.8%). It was the most evenly split vote.

Tiebreaker: With the regular season contest over, I suppose there wasn’t much of a need for a tiebreaker. But we asked anyway over the number of interceptions Patrick Mahomes would throw. He threw one, thanks to TJ Watt and Devin Bush. 19 people (48.7%) said Mahomes would toss one pick.

