Super Wild Card Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

And a very happy playoff-eve Friday to everyone. Didn’t think the Steelers would be part of the conversation but here we are. The Steelers will play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night at Arrowhead, televised on NBC. Pittsburgh enters this one as big underdogs but hey, it’s the playoffs. Anything could happen. We’ll of course be covering the game from every angle Sunday night and in the days that follow.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Question we ask every single week, this time just in the playoffs. Will the Steelers beat the Chiefs this week? At least we know there won’t be a tie.

2 – Over/under 70.5 yards for Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce this weekend?

3 – Which receiver will have more yards? Diontae Johnson or Tyreek Hill?

4 – Over/under 14.5 yards being the Steelers’ longest run in this game?

5 – Mike Tomin said the Steelers’ special teams need to create “splash” Sunday night. Will they create a splash play? i.e. a long punt/kick return, blocked punt, successful fake, etc.

Tiebreaker: How many interceptions will Patrick Mahomes throw in this game?

Recap of 2021 Week 18 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore 16-13. Steelers Depot respondents overwhelmingly voted for a Steelers victory with 86.4% say yes, the Steelers win. Their optimism rewarded with a point.

Question 2: Najee Harris hyperextended his elbow on the third play of the game. He did not return until late in the third quarter. He finished the game with 28 rushing yards and 1200 for the season. That placed him fourth just 59 yards behind Nick Chubb for second place. Only 13.6% said Harris would NOT be second in 2021 NFL for rushing yards.

Question 3: I had to wait until Wednesday to score this question. The Pittsburgh Steelers requested a review to determine whether T.J. Watt sacked quarterback Huntley following a muffed snap. The official statistician of the NFL, the Elias Sport Bureau, announced no change to the original ruling that Watt tackled Huntley for a loss and forced a fumble. So, Watt remains tied with Michael Strahan for the most official sacks (22.5) in a single season. 90.9% of respondents said Watt would sack the quarterback over 1.25 times to gain sole possession of first place but was only credited with one.

Question 4: Latavius Murray ran 46 yards through the middle of the Steelers defense for a touchdown. Najee Harris ran for 15 yards in overtime to set up the game winning touchdown. But wide receiver Chase Claypool had the Steelers longest run from scrimmage with 17. 75% of respondents picked up a point by taking the Ravens to have the longest run in the game .

Question 5: Ben Roethlisberger completed a touchdown pass to Chase Claypool. Unfortunately, that put Ben under 1.5 touchdown passes in the game. Only 15.9% of respondents got a point on this question.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Najee 2nd NFL Rushing? TJ Watt O/U 1.25 Sacks? Team With Longest Run Ben O/U 1.5 TD Passes? SD Consensus YES YES YES RAVENS YES Correct Answers YES NO UNDER RAVENS NO

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered two out of five questions correctly. But the Steelers won!

While the Steelers underperformed statistically, the Black and Gold overcame the elements to win the game. Steven Small answered four of five questions correctly to win the week 18, $25 pot! 12 folks came within one question of tying for the top score this week most left out in the cold by the Elias Sports Bureau decision.

Although the tiebreaker not a factor, Pat Freiermuth led the Steelers with 53 receiving yards, but Diontae Johnson led the wide receivers with 51 receiving yards. 66% of respondents including this week’s winner picked DJ to lead the way.

The regular season Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions contest is now over. GhotiFish led from start to finish and lands in first place winning $100. Still a tight contest as ManRayX comes from behind to tie Lou Rock for second place. They will split the second and third place prizes and receive $50 each.

Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

I really enjoyed administering this contest. I hope you all enjoyed it. 92 folks participated with 54 appearing on the leaderboard during the season.

Final 2021 Regular Season leaderboard:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 85 First Lou Rock 82 Second (tie) ManRayX 82 Second (tie) +1 Agustin-ARG 80 Fourth (tie) -1 SJT63 80 Fourth (tie) +1 RMSteeler 78 Sixth Pghomer 75 Seventh wa_steel 74 Eighth (tie) Mike Bianchi 74 Eighth (tie) Jesse Logue 73 Tenth +1 Anna Lammers 71 11th (tie) -3 Douglas Prostorog 71 11th (tie) FlaFan47 71 11th (tie) +2 MAK Lives Free 71 11th (tie) +5 Andy N 71 11th (tie) +5 Lucky Beagle 70 16th (tie) -3 B&G 70 16th (tie) -3 Steel_Man24 70 16th (tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery 69 19th (tie) ValyrianSteelerJedi01 69 19th (tie) Ratsotex 69 19th (tie) Steelers D 68 22nd (tie) Steely McBeam 68 22nd (tie) Chris92021 67 24th (tie) -2 Slim Stew 67 24th (tie) -2 Don2727 66 26th (tie) -4 Deep_derp 66 26th (tie) +1 Andi B 65 28th (tie) -1 will 65 28th (tie) +2 Pius Street Uke 64 30th -3 hoptown 63 31st *Stone Age Tone 61 32nd +2 *ImMikeD 60 33rd +3

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.