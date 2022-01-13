Chiefs Thursday Injury Report Wild Card Week: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Sidelined; Tyreek Hill Limited

The Kansas City Chiefs have now released their second official injury report of Wild Card Week ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering shows two players moving in the wrong direction based on their respective levels of practice participation.

Not practicing for the Chiefs on Thursday was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder). He was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday, so it looks like he is now very questionable to play. He has been sidelined since the Week 16 home game against the Steelers.

Listed as limited practice participants on Thursday by the Chiefs were wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) and running back Darrel Williams (toe). Hill was listed on Wednesday as a full practice participant, so he went in the wrong direction. As for Williams, that makes two consecutive days that he’s been listed as a limited practice participant on the team’s injury report.

The other six players listed on the Chiefs’ injury report this week, tackle Orlando Brown (calf), linebacker Willie Gay (wrist), tight end Travis Kelce (hip), safety Tyrann Mathieu (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), and guard Andrew Wylie (glute), all practiced fully again. Barring any setbacks, all six players should be available to play on Sunday night against the Steelers.