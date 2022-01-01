Browns Saturday Injury Report Week 17: Safeties Johnson, Harrison Ruled Out

The Cleveland Browns have now released what might be their final injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Monday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Saturday offering shows that three players have now been officially ruled out for that contest.

Ruled out for the Monday night game by the Browns on Saturday were cornerback Troy Hill (knee), safety John Johnson III (hamstring), and safety Ronnie Harrison (ankle).

Listed as limited for Monday night by the Browns on the Saturday report are running back Kareem Hunt (ankle) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee). Both players are listed as being limited practice participants on Saturday, however.

None of the other players listed on the Browns Saturday injury report releases received game status designations. That long list of players includes center J.C. Tretter (knee), defensive end Myles Garrett (groin), fullback Andy Janovich (shoulder), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), quarterback Baker Mayfield (left shoulder), cornerback Greg Newsome (concussion), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (illness), linebacker Sione Takitaki (shoulder), and linebacker Mack Wilson (personal).

Wilson is a new addition to the report after failing to practice on Saturday. Tretter was a limited participant on Saturday even though he appears to be ready to play Monday night.