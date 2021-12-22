Week 15 Tuesday Night Game Discussion Thread – 2021

Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season will officially come to an end on Tuesday night with two games that needed to be postponed because of COVID-related reasons. Both games get underway at 7:00 p.m. EST and both will be carried by FOX.
The two Tuesday night games include the 9-4 Los Angeles Rams hosting the 5-8 Seattle Seahawks and the 6-7 Philadelphia Eagles hosting the 6-7 Washington Football Team.
I have added a Tuesday night game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the late afternoon and include videos from the two games. I also have included the inactives for both of the games.
Feel free to chime in below during the Tuesday night action.
Seatlle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Seahawks: QB Jacob Eason, C Dakoda Shepley
Rams: LB Chris Garrett, LB Anthony Hines, LB Terrell Lewis, QB Bryce Perkins
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles
Football Team: WR Curtis Samuel, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, TE Sammis Reyes, DE James Smith-Williams, DT Tim Settle
Eagles: CB Tay Gowan, QB Reid Sinnett, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, DB Kary Vincent Jr.