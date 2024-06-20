Cam Heyward Provides Words Of Encouragement For Kenny Pickett: ‘Future Is Still Bright’

When Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Pittsburgh Steelers believed they immediately drafted his heir in Kenny Pickett. After spending his entire college career at the University of Pittsburgh, Pickett seemed like he’d fit right in with the Steelers, who were supremely confident in him because of their familiarity with his game. However, while his first season showed promise, his second year felt more like a step back than a step up. Dealing with injuries and ultimately being benched in favor of Mason Rudolph, Pickett struggled in 2023. After the Steelers signed Russell Wilson this offseason, Pickett asked for a trade. However, it seems like there isn’t much bad blood from at least one of his former teammates.

With Roethlisberger gone, Cam Heyward is the Steelers’ leader, even with his current contract situation. Heyward has been a captain for multiple years, and his voice means something in the Steelers’ locker room. Recently, he was answering fan questions on Twitter, and one user asked him to reveal the truth behind Pickett’s departure. Obviously Heyward didn’t do that, but he did have some words of encouragement for the former Steelers quarterback.

“Kenny is with eagles and the future is still bright,” Heyward wrote.

Heyward would have every right to be upset with Pickett for requesting a trade, but he understands that the NFL is a business. Pickett wasn’t dealt the best hand in Pittsburgh, and many of his problems may not have been all his fault. Matt Canada’s scheme would’ve been tough for any quarterback to thrive in, especially with the poor offensive line play that was also in place. Getting beaten up and receiving no support from the Steelers’ play caller would upset anyone.

The Steelers will see Pickett when they play the Philadelphia Eagles this season, although he shouldn’t play unless current Eagles’ starting quarterback Jalen Hurts gets injured. Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL though, so it’s not improbable that Pickett could be playing when that game rolls around. If he does, it seems like there won’t be too much ire, at least from the Steelers’ perspective if they all feel similarly to Heyward.

Pickett did not work out with the Steelers, but his career isn’t over yet. He’s got an opportunity to prove the Steelers wrong by reconstructing his value with the Eagles, who have one of the best rosters in the league. Whereas the Steelers’ offensive line was a massive hole on their offense, the Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in football, along with a group of great playmakers. If Pickett does see starting time in Philadelphia, maybe he’ll prove Heyward right and show why he could still be a starting quarterback.