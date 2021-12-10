Week 14 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Back here for our usual Friday Five in an unusual week, fresh off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, days removed from their big win over the Baltimore Ravens. So obviously, this weekend’s set of questions won’t have anything to do with Steelers’ games predictions. I debated bumping these five questions to Thursday but a change in schedule would probably cause a lot of people to miss its existence and be unable to participate this week. So I’m treating the set of questions like a bye week and talk about the NFL at large below.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Can’t ask you if the Steelers will win so we’ll look around the AFC North. Who will win this weekend in the Baltimore/Cleveland game – the Ravens or Browns?

2 – Who will run for more yards – Lamar Jackson or Nick Chubb?

3 – This question won’t earn anyone a point but it’s a wide open one worth asking – who do you believe is the best team in the AFC?

4 – Will the Bengals beat the 49ers this weekend?

5 – Which WR will catch more passes for the Bengals – Tee Higgins or Ja’Marr Chase?

Tiebreaker: Over/under 77.5 total points from the other three AFC North teams this weekend: Ravens, Browns, and Bengals?

Recap of 2021 Week 13 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers clipped the Baltimore Ravens 20-19. Just 21.6% of Steelers Depot respondents picked the Steelers to win. After all, Baltimore was favored by 4.5 points. Here we go.

Question 2: The Baltimore Ravens averaged 150.7 rushing yards per game coming into the game versus Pittsburgh. The Steelers defense held Baltimore to 107 rushing yards. Well under 149.5 yards . 27.5% of respondents took the under for the point.

Question 3: Najee Harris ran for 71 yards while Chase Claypool caught two passes for 52 yards. 31.5% of respondents picked up a point by predicting Harris gaining more rushing yards than Claypool’s receiving yardage. Coming into the game, Najee averaged 64.4 rushing yards per game compared to 60.8 receiving yards per game produced by Claypool.

Question 4: Marcus Allen, Ulysees Gilbert III, and Buddy Johnson each played 18 special team snaps. However, none played a single defensive snap against Baltimore. Just two respondents stated that no one would log any defensive snaps.

Question 5: Respondents named six different defenders who they believed would take the first snap at nose tackle against the Ravens. Newly signed defensive lineman Montravius Adams played a great game and earned 60% of the respondents a point.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Ravens O/U 149.5 Rush Yards Najee or Chase More Yards LB’s Allen, Gilbert, Johnson plays defense? Steelers First NT SD Consensus NO OVER CHASE YES ADAMS Correct Answers YES UNDER NAJEE NO ADAMS

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered only one of five questions correctly for the third week in a row.

Also, for the third week in a row, no one answered all five questions correctly, so no five-point bonus awarded. But PittShawnC and Andi B both answered four of five questions to lead the way this week. Andi B predicted the Steelers scoring 24 points, but PittShawnC edged her by one with 17 on his tiebreaker. Congrats PittShawnC for winning this week’s $25 pot!

GhotiFish scored four points to reclaim first place from Lou Rock. GhotiFish has held or shared first place for 12 of 13 weeks so far this season. Impressive. Ted Webb and Pius Street Uke return to the leaderboard after a one-week absence. Andi B surged up to return to the board for first time since week five. While SJT63 makes first appearance this season. Five more weeks until the final prizes awarded!

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 13:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 67 First +1 Lou Rock 66 Second -1 RMSteeler 61 Third Anna Lammers 59 Fourth wa_steel 57 Fifth (tie) ManRayX 57 Fifth (tie) +1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 55 Seventh Mike Bianchi 54 Eighth (tie) -1 Dave 54 Eighth (tie) -1 Andy N 54 Eighth (tie) -1 Lucky Beagle 53 11th (tie) B&G 53 11th (tie) +1 MAK Lives Free 53 11th (tie) +3 Jesse Logue 52 14th -2 Douglas Prostorog 51 15th (tie) -1 Pghomer 51 15th (tie) -1 Don2727 50 17th (tie) ValyrianSteelerJedi01 50 17th (tie) Slim Stew 49 19th (tie) -2 Ratsotex 49 19th (tie) +1 Deep_derp 49 19th (tie) +3 Steely McBeam 48 22nd (tie) +1 Agustin-ARG 48 22nd (tie) +4 ImMikeD 47 24th (tie) -4 DirtDawg1964 47 24th (tie) -1 Steel_Man24 46 26th (tie) -3 FlaFan47 46 26th (tie) Wes Lee 46 26th (tie) *SJT63 46 26th (tie) +5 will 45 30th (tie) -1 *Pius Street Uke 45 30th (tie) +1 *Ted Webb 45 30th (tie) +3 *Andi B 45 30th (tie) +7

*New to leaderboard

