Week 13 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

It’s certainly been a tough stretch for the Pittsburgh Steelers, going 0-2-1 over their last three weeks and coming off an absolutely brutal loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. They’ll have a chance to rebound against another AFC North opponent Sunday when they host the Baltimore Ravens. It’s fair to call it a must-win for the 5-5-1 Steelers. Of course, we’ll be there to recap the game, good and bad.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Perhaps these questions are getting easier to answer but we’ll ask it again. Will the Steelers beat the Ravens Sunday?

2 – Over/under 149.5 rushing yards for the Ravens this weekend?

3 – Who will have more yards – Najee Harris rushing or Chase Claypool receiving?

4 – Will Marcus Allen, Ulysees Gilbert III, or Buddy Johnson log any defensive snaps in this game?

5 – Who will take the first snap at nose tackle against the Ravens?

Tiebreaker: How many points will Pittsburgh score?

Recap of 2021 Week 12 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers bungle game to the Cincinnati Bengals 41-10. Steelers Depot respondents showed hopefulness with 76.9% picking a win.

Question 2: Chase Claypool and James Washington combined to catch four of ten passes thrown to them. Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry received only six targets but caught five. So, the tight ends edged the wide receiver duo in total receptions . 78.8% of respondents took the wide receiver duo.

Question 3: Devin Bush played 57 of the Steelers 68 defensive snaps. He collected four tackles but seemed to mostly stay out of the way of ball carriers. None of his plays came close to being an impact play. Over 65 percent of respondents predicted Devin Bush failing to make a splash play and picked up a point.

Question 4: Pressley Harvin punted five times . Twice from within his own territory. The Steelers Depot median response was four punts. Eight respondents nailed this answer. Impressive job!

Question 5: Cam Heyward and Chris Wormley both sacked Joe Burrow in the first half. Burrow only dropped back to pass eight times in the second half and not sacked. So, the Steelers sacked Burrows under 2.25 times (I know technically it should be 2.5 but makes no difference). That gave 44.2% of respondents a point.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? TEs or Claypool & Washington? Devin Bush Impact Play Pressley Harvin Punts Steelers O/U 2.25 Sacks? SD Consensus YES CLAYPOOL/WASH NO 4 OVER Correct Answers NO Tight Ends NO 5 UNDER

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered only one of five questions correctly for the second week in a row.

No one answered all five questions correctly, so no five-point bonus awarded. Four folks did answer four of five questions. Ken Sterner picked a Steelers win but got the next four questions correct. B&G missed on the tight ends getting more receptions than the wide receiver duo. Stone Age Tone and PittShawnC predicted Harvin punting four times. Close but no cigar.

The tiebreaker became interesting since the Steelers did not dress Kevin Rader for the game. Some folks managed to revise their answers to zero. Just a reminder, once your response is “liked” by Beaver Falls Hosiery, the answers are recorded. The best way to revise your answer is to reply to your original response prior to the window closing.

B&G and Stone Age Tone both predicted zero snaps for Rader. Thus, they split the $25 pot!

B&G and Stone Age Tone , please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings.

GhotiFish slips out of first place for the first time this season. Lou Rock is the new leader on the board. No change in third through sixth place but some folks moving up the board. Three persons dropped off the leaderboard.

Answer the FN5Q every week for a chance for the weekly prize and an opportunity for the end of season prizes. Next week it’s a $25 pot to the winner.

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 11:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Lou Rock 64 First GhotiFish 63 Second -1 RMSteeler 59 Third Anna Lammers 57 Fourth wa_steel 55 Fifth ManRayX 54 Sixth Mike Bianchi 52 Seventh (tie) -1 Dave 52 Seventh (tie) +1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 52 Seventh (tie) +3 Andy N 52 Seventh (tie) +3 Lucky Beagle 51 11th -1 Jesse Logue 50 12th (tie) -4 B&G 50 12th (tie) +7 MAK Lives Free 49 14th (tie) -2 Douglas Prostorog 49 14th (tie) +1 Pghomer 49 14th (tie) +1 Don2727 48 17th (tie) -5 Slim Stew 48 17th (tie) -2 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 48 17th (tie) -2 Ratsotex 47 20th (tie) -1 ImMikeD 47 20th (tie) -1 Deep_derp 45 22nd (tie) +1 DirtDawg1964 45 23rd (tie) Steely McBeam 45 23rd (tie) Steel_Man24 45 23rd (tie) -5 Agustin-ARG 44 26th (tie) -4 FlaFan47 44 26th (tie) -3 Wes Lee 44 26th (tie) -3 Jason W 43 29th (tie) -6 will 43 29th (tie) +1

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments