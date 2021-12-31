Watch: The Depot 180 — December 31 — Episode 186

Episode 186 — December 31, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. In today’s episode I discuss the Steelers history at home on Monday Night and why this week could be a particularly special occasion. I also discuss Ben Roethlisberger’s legacy, covid issues on the Steelers, and Najee Harris nearing a milestone.

