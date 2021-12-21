Watch: The Depot 180 — December 21 — Episode 183

Episode 183 — December 22, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers won in the perfectly imperfect fashion that we have all grown accustomed to this season. In today’s episode, I recap the key moments from the game, Steelers players making the record books, and the AFC North playoff picture. I also talk about the ongoing covid outbreak for the Kansas City Chiefs as the Steelers prepare to face them on Sunday.

