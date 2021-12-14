Watch: The Depot 180 — December 14 — Episode 181

Episode 181 — December 14, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Minnesota Vikings after a near-historic comeback that came up short. In today’s episode, I recap the highlights and key factors from the game, including injuries that could linger into next week. I also discuss the covid outbreak in the NFL and compensatory pick updates pertaining to the Steelers from Nick Korte at Over The Cap.

Disclaimer: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.