Watch: Isaiahh Loudermilk Is An Old School Two-Gapper

Bringing you guys another video today. And something positive for a change. While the Pittsburgh Steelers’ run defense still wasn’t good enough in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, rookie DL Isaiahh Loudermilk shined with his technique and ability to finish. We go through several of his run stops from Sunday’s game to highlight those traits and his future with the team.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Disclaimer: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.