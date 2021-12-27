Season 12, Episode 68 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the road loss the Pittsburgh Steelers had on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before we get deep into breaking down the Sunday afternoon embarrassing loss, however, Alex and I recap the pregame moves the team made. We talk about the reason the team added two punters and also talk a little about the latest on the players who were injured in the Week 16 loss to the Chiefs.

As you would expect, Alex and I deep-dive the Steelers game against the Chiefs in the middle of this show and that takes quite a while to do. We talk offensive and defensive positives and woes in addition several key plays from the game. We also talk about several individual performances that we saw just from the television copy and ahead of us getting into the all-22 version of the tape.

Alex and I also discuss a few of the postgame comments that were made after the Steelers loss by head coach Mike Tomlin and a few other players. We also discuss some changes we would likely make ahead of the team’s Week 17 Monday night game against the Cleveland Browns. We talk about the future of Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada past this season as well.

We then move on to wrap up this Monday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Chiefs Recap, Injuries, Transactions, Tomlin Comments, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-dec-27-episode-1505

