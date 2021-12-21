Steelers Week 16 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes New OLB John Simon

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for Week 16, and this week’s list of four includes one new name.

Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for Week 16 were defensive back Karl Joseph, wide receiver Anthony Miller, guard Rashaad Coward and outside linebacker John Simon.

Simon is the new addition to the protected practice squad list. The veteran was signed to the unit last week.

The Steelers have had both Miller and Joseph on their protected practice squad player list quite a few times this season and both have been elevated to the team’s Active/Inactive roster at least since being signed by the team.

Coward, who was signed to the practice squad a few weeks ago, was elevated to the Steelers Active/Inactive roster for the team’s Week 14 and Week 15 games. It will be interesting to see if he will be elevated again prior to the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which is currently scheduled to be played on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.