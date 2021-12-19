Steelers Vs. Titans 2021 Week 15: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 15

Tennessee Titans (9-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, December 19, 2021

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Pick’em

Trends:

Tennessee are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games.

Tennessee are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games.

Tennessee are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Tennessee’s last 8 games on the road.

Tennessee are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Tennessee are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games this season.

Tennessee are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Tennessee are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 18 games against Tennessee.

Pittsburgh are 4-0-1 SU in their last 5 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Tennessee.

Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games this season.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games played in December.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in week 15.

Ravens Injuries

FB Tory Carter (ankle) – Out

CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle) – Out

LB David Long (hamstring) – Out

DT Larrell Murchison (knee) – Out

G Rodger Saffold (shoulder) – Out

DT Teair Tart (ankle) – Out

C Aaron Brewer (toe) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle) – Out

CB Joe Haden (foot) – Questionable

LB Buddy Johnson (foot) – Out

TE Kevin Rader (hip) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_dec_19_2021_vs_tennessee-titans_weekly_release



Game Capsule: