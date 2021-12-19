Steelers Vs. Titans 2021 Week 15: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 15
Tennessee Titans (9-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, December 19, 2021
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Pick’em
Trends:
Tennessee are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games.
Tennessee are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games.
Tennessee are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 7 of Tennessee’s last 8 games on the road.
Tennessee are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Tennessee are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games this season.
Tennessee are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Tennessee are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.
The total has gone OVER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 18 games against Tennessee.
Pittsburgh are 4-0-1 SU in their last 5 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Tennessee.
Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games this season.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games played in December.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in week 15.
Titans Injuries
FB Tory Carter (ankle) – Out
CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle) – Out
LB David Long (hamstring) – Out
DT Larrell Murchison (knee) – Out
G Rodger Saffold (shoulder) – Out
DT Teair Tart (ankle) – Out
C Aaron Brewer (toe) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle) – Out
CB Joe Haden (foot) – Questionable
LB Buddy Johnson (foot) – Out
TE Kevin Rader (hip) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_dec_19_2021_vs_tennessee-titans_weekly_release
Game Capsule: