Steelers G Kevin Dotson Resumes Practicing As Designated-To-Return From IR Player

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson will resume practicing on Wednesday as a designated-to-return player from the Reserve/Injured list, the team has now announced.

Dotson, as head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Tuesday during his weekly press conference, will now have his 21-day practice window opened and that means he can now be activated to the team’s 53-man roster at any point within the next three weeks.

Dotson has been working back from an ankle injury that he originally suffered during the team’s game against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. He was placed on the Reserve/Injured list in Week 11 and has missed the last five games.

The Steelers selected Dotson in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He started and played in the first nine games of this season at left guard before suffering his ankle injury. He logged 565 total offensive snaps before being sidelined.

It’s unlikely that Dotson will be ready to play on Sunday against the Kanas City Chiefs. If he doesn’t get activated for that Week 16 game, odds are good that he will return back to the roster in Week 17 and then start against the Cleveland Browns.