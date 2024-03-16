Like They Did, Dotson And Green Hope Pickett Benefits From Being Traded Out Of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are not unique in abandoning their enthusiasm for players once they leave town—or even before, which recent players such as Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green have found out, and which Kenny Pickett will soon learn as well.

The trio of semi-recent draft picks, all traded within the past year, converged on Friday night. Green expressed his hope that Pickett, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, will “ball out”. Steelers met him with a volley of derogatory insults, which prompted Dotson to respond.

Hope Kenny ball out — Kendrick J. Green (@The_fridge53) March 16, 2024

“[B]ro they hating on you wishing [Kenny Pickett] good luck and wonder why people don’t mess wit them when they leave Pittsburgh”, he wrote in reply to Green. The Steelers traded both linemen last summer, Green to Houston and Dotson to Los Angeles. Dotson just signed a massive new contract after playing very well for the Rams after Pittsburgh demoted him to reserve. He also seemingly shared his thoughts on the Pickett trade, and perhaps others, earlier in the day.

Change of scenery can do wonders for your mental — 🌚 6iG9asty🕺🏿😈 (@kdd7696) March 16, 2024

Even former Steelers ILB Vince Williams, who never played for another franchise, weighed in. “Guys the sooner you start thinking of the NFL as the WWE, the easier it becomes”, he said. “There are no losers in the NFL. We are all rich!”. Now a football coach himself, Williams’ perspective is well-earned after an eight-year career in Pittsburgh.

Guys the sooner you start thinking of the NFL as the WWE, the easier it becomes. There are no losers in the NFL. We are all rich! — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) March 16, 2024

All players mentioned received the brunt of abuse from a segment of the fan base one time or another, including Pickett. Green, a third-round pick in 2021, certainly earned the worst of it, though the Steelers deserve some blame. Dotson failed to build off an encouraging rookie season in 2020, not an ideal scheme fit in Pittsburgh. But the Steelers also moved him to left guard, and as he showed in LA, he looks more comfortable and natural playing on the right side, as he had his entire life prior to his time here.

The fans quickly took to Dotson when the Steelers selected him. He grew up a Steelers fan and exhibited a genial personality. Known as a tough, physical road-grader, he fit the bill for what fans wanted their offensive line to be. Of course, after watching him succeed in LA, some fans changed their tune.

As for “Kenny Pick-it”, “Kenny2Gloves”, or whatever other derogatory name you may choose, he quickly met fan vitriol. Certainly another player they recently traded, WR Diontae “Dropson” Johnson, knows what that’s about.

But as I said at the very outset, Steelers fans are far from alone in showing disfavor toward former players. That is especially the case in the direction of players who received criticism before their departure. But many players will remember what they see and read and hear about themselves.

Dotson obviously paid attention to the narrative that formed around him during his time in Pittsburgh. Green knew it as well. Prior to last season’s game against the Texans, he said that he was “glad” he wasn’t there anymore. Of course, Steelers fans are glad he isn’t here anymore, as well. And they let him know that as he trolled them to stir the hornet’s nest.