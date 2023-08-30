Khanned Another One: Evaluating One Full Year Of Trades Under GM Omar Khan

Omar Khan has been the Pittsburgh Steelers’ general manager for about a year and a half. Since then, he has executed nine trades of various kinds—and except in one case has been successful. Typically, he has appeared to be the consensus “winner” most times. August 30 marks the anniversary of his first trade.

The only misstep was the 2022 in-season acquisition of CB William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders. Though the Steelers only exchanged a conditional draft pick, for which the conditions were not satisfied, they still had to pay the remainder of his base salary owed for a player with a known back injury who could not play for them because of said injury.

Outside of that, the general manager’s wheeling and dealing has earned him such playful tributary nicknames as the Khan Artist. With his latest trade, he certainly seems to have Khanned another one. Although there may be more trades to come, let’s look back on the moves he has made thus far since taking over the chair from Kevin Colbert, moving in reverse order:

Aug. 29, 2023: iOL Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick

A former third-round pick, Green had clearly reached the end of his time with the Steelers. Most assumed that he would be released, but the Texans apparently didn’t buy it. Though they were second in waiver priority, their injury issues at center placed urgency on their getting somebody with experience. Basically something for nothing.

Aug. 27, 2023: G Kevin Dotson, a 2024 fifth-round pick, and a 2025 sixth to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2024 fourth and a 2025 fifth

Rather than pay a one-position backup over $2.7 million to possibly sit on the bench or even be a healthy scratch, the Steelers were able to swap mid- to late-round picks for Dotson. They are not a better team without him, but they felt they had depth, and the compensation was worth the loss, along with the financial savings.

April 28, 2023: 80th-overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for 93rd and 132nd

The Steelers traded away a fourth-round pick to move up in the first round during the 2023 NFL Draft, so they got one back by moving down in the third round. And they still got the player they were going to draft, TE Darnell Washington. The fourth-round pick turned out to be OLB Nick Herbig, so, not bad.

April 27, 2023: 17th-overall pick and 120th overall to the New England Patriots in exchange for 14th overall

The Steelers were able to land one of the top tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft by moving up three spots with the Patriots to take Broderick Jones out of Georgia. The New York Jets at 15 were a serious threat to draft him, though they have denied that Jones would have been their pick. Jones will enter his rookie season as a backup but has shown the sort of talent that got him drafted so high in the first place.

April 21, 2023: 234th-overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for WR Allen Robinson II and 251st pick

Shortly before the draft, the Steelers bolstered their wide receiver room with the addition of veteran Allen Robinson II. The Rams were in selling mode and willing to eat much of his remaining contract while settling for just a swap of seventh-round picks. Robinson also agreed to remove a 2024 roster bonus from his deal. He has been a strong presence and a leader since he arrived.

Oct. 1, 2022: WR Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for 2023 second-round pick

The big trade that everybody considers a win, the Steelers sent former second-round pick Chase Claypool to the Bears at the trade deadline last season while recouping a second-round pick, which turned out to be pick 32. They used that selection to draft CB Joey Porter Jr., who could be a starter for this defense for many years to come.

Oct. 1, 2022: Conditional seventh-round pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for CB William Jackson III and conditional sixth (conditions unmet)

This one did not work out so well. While the Steelers did not have to relinquish any draft picks because Jackson never dressed for a game, they did have to pay the remainder of his salary, a couple million dollars, getting nothing in exchange for that. It was known that he had a back injury and he soon landed on the Reserve/Injured List. He is currently unsigned.

Aug. 30, 2022: Conditional seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for OL Jesse Davis

While this doesn’t look like much of a success, the addition of Davis insulated a shaky offensive line against injury. They were incredibly fortunate that the starters stayed healthy all season. It’s far worse to need depth and not have it than to have depth and not need it.

Aug. 30, 2022: 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for OLB Malik Reed and sixth-round pick

On the other hand, the Reed trade proved to be the opposite. They very much needed him with T.J. Watt getting injured in the season opener, but his play proved to be inadequate for what was required. Had he not been needed to be a spot starter, perhaps he would be looked on in kinder fashion here.

So there you have it. The history of Omar Khan’s trades as general manager since taking over the reins. It’s not a .1000 batting average, but it’s very good, and there are a couple of real dingers mixed in. And trading players who were likely not going to make your team for draft compensation is always a win.