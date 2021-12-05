Steelers G B.J. Finney Leaves Game Against Ravens With Back Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Baltimore Ravens on this Week 13 Sunday and they have already suffered an injury to a member of the offensive line.
According to the team, Steelers guard B.J. Finney has left the Sunday game against the Ravens with a back injury. He will not be returning to the game, according to the team.
Finney was replaced at left guard by John LeGlue, who recently was added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
The Steelers and Ravens are still scoreless in the first quarter.