Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 15: Buddy Johnson Ruled Out; Haden, Buggs, Rader All Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what might be their final official injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Tennessee Titans, and the Friday offering shows that three players are questionable for that contest. It also shows one newly listed player being termed out for Sunday.

After not practicing on Friday the Steelers ruled out rookie inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) for Sunday’s game. Johnson failed to practice on Friday and he is a new addition to the injury report.

Ending Friday listed as questionable on the Steelers Week 15 injury report are defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle), cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and tight end Kevin Rader (hip). Buggs failed to practice on Friday while Rader is listed as a limited practice participant. As for Haden, he is listed as a full practice participant on Friday. Haden, who has missed the last four games, gave an indication on Instagram on Friday that he will likely play against the Titans on Sunday.

As for the rest of the Steelers Week 15 Friday injury report, outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (quad), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), tackle Zach Banner (knee), defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee), and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder) all practiced fully on Friday. None of those six players received game status designations on Friday and that’s a great sign when it comes to Sunday’s game.

The Steelers currently have one regular rostered player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in defensive tackle Montravius Adams.