Watch: Mike Tomlin Makes Draft Phone Call To Troy Fautanu

The only thing better than the Pittsburgh Steelers snagging offensive tackle Troy Fautanu is hearing Mike Tomlin get on the phone to tell him. After past years where the team was slow to post draft calls, if it did at all, the team website quickly got up a video of Tomlin talking to Fautanu, congratulating him on being the Steelers’ pick.

The team sent out this 35-second clip of Tomlin on the phone with the newest Steeler. Take a look.

“Troy, what’s up buddy?” Mike Tomlin said. “Welcome to the Burgh, brother…we’re so excited to have you. Look forward to getting started. You’re our type of guy and player.”

Pittsburgh said Fautanu was its top player on the board. And based on what Tomlin said later, it seems to be true.

“We couldn’t wait, man,” he told Fautanu. “That’s why we got on the phone so early.”

The Steelers had the chance to trade down but declined, choosing to stay at No. 20 and picking Fautanu. Some other fun reactions in the background of the phone call include a clearly excited area scout Kelvin Fisher clapping. Tomlin then handed the phone over to team president Art Rooney II.

It marked the first time in team history that Pittsburgh drafted an offensive lineman in the first round of back-to-back drafts, an incredible streak. But the Steelers are clearly committed to getting back to basics and beefing up their offensive line with a new-look line made in recent years. Isaac Seumalo, Broderick Jones, and Fautanu have been added since last offseason with the team potentially targeting a center on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

As things stand as Round 1 has officially concluded, Pittsburgh will pick again at No. 51. They also have a pair of third rounders at No. 84 and No. 98. With plenty more phone calls to make.