Steelers Elevate G Rashaad Coward To Week 15 Active/Inactive Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers made another Week 15 transactions on Saturday, a day before they will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Heinz Field.

According to the Steelers, guard Rashaad Coward has now been elevated to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad. Cowards elevation will likely be tabbed as a COVID-19 replacement due to defensive tackle Montravius Adams still being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Coward will likely dress on Sunday against the Titans and serve as a backup guard. He will revert back to the Steelers practice squad on Monday.

It does not appear as though guard/center J.C. Hassenauer will be activated from the team’s Reserve/Injured list as a designated-to-return player for week 15. Hassenauer resumed practicing this past week after missing the team’s last three games with a pectoral injury. When he suffered his injury back in Week 11, Hassenauer was the starting left guard at the time due to guard Kevin Dotson being sidelined with an ankle injury.

If Hassenauer isn’t activated later on Saturday, look for guard John Leglue to start again against the Titans. Leglue made his first career start in Week 14