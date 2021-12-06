Steelers Activate ILB Robert Spillane From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one transaction Monday morning and it included a player being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to the Steelers, inside linebacker Robert Spillane has now been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list to the 53-man active roster. Spillane had been on the list since Thursday.

Prior to Spillane being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, he had been dealing with a knee injury suffered in the team’s Week 12 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Had he not been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week, odds are probably good that Spillane would have missed the Sunday Week 13 home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers are now preparing to play the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night and their first injury report ahead of that contest will be released on Tuesday after practice has been completed. It will be interesting to see if Spillane is able to practice fully on Tuesday. If he can’t, odds will then be good that he will miss the Thursday night road game against the Vikings.