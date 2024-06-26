Depot After Dark: NFL Lawsuit Update, Spillane’s Top Linebackers, Fields Field Trip

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 25.

NFL Lawsuit Update

For those following along a rare NFL lawsuit to make it to court, there could soon be a verdict on the Sunday Ticket/antitrust case. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the jury will begin deliberating Wednesday. How long it takes them to decide is anyone’s guess.

The jury in the class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers against the NFL is expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday after both sides wrapped up their cases on Monday.https://t.co/6Sbd3DCi1q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2024

In the NFL loss, they could be liable for over $21 billion. But even if the verdict goes against them, expect there to be many appeals, making any potential payout likely years away.

Robert Spillane’s Top Linebackers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane named his top linebackers in NFL history. No Steeler made the list. Instead, he chose Dick Butkus, Ray Lewis, Luke Kuechly and Patrick Willis.

This is mostly a focus on modern-era players but a solid nod to Butkus. Keuchly and Willis didn’t enjoy particularly long careers, but they were dominant at their position and among the names a guy like Spillane grew up watching.

Robert Spillane’s top 4 linebackers in NFL history 👀🐐 FULL BEST OF THE RUSH ⬇️https://t.co/monpgFaKnf pic.twitter.com/F7vo6xv8kn — The Rush Podcast (@TheRushWithMaxx) June 20, 2024

Fields Field Trip

Over the weekend, we wrote about Justin Fields’ trip to Morocco. Now, we have some more photos from his vacation. He attended a Youth Camp held in the country alongside Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud.

Below are some great shots of their trip.

And for anyone wondering or “concerned” (even though no one should be), Fields also did some training while there. One Instagram clip showed him dropping back and throwing passes.

Fields will be back stateside by July 24 to report to training camp.

Get Your Camp Tickets

A PSA of sorts with training camp exactly one month away. Tuesday, tickets went on sale for the Steelers 2024 training camp. While you need one to get into St. Vincent College, they are free and don’t have assigned seating. But make sure you get yours before heading out to camp.

The Ticketmaster website was crashing earlier today (surprise, surprise), so don’t be alarmed if there are more errors. Eventually, they will go away.