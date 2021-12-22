Report: Oregon Targeting Steelers OL Coach Adrian Klemm For Same Role

The Oregon Ducks are considering Pittsburgh Steelers’ OL coach Adrian Klemm for the same role, according to this report by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Sources: #Oregon is targeting #Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm for the same role under new coach Dan Lanning. The Steelers still have at least 3 games left, so no deal is set yet. Klemm has been with Steelers since 2019. He last coached in college with #UCLA in 2016. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 22, 2021

As Rittenberg’s tweet notes, there is no deal currently in place but once could come after the Steelers’ season ends. Oregon has a new head coach in Dan Lanning, replacing Mario Cristobal, who left to take the lead role at Miami (FL).

It’s unclear has interested Klemm is in going back to the college game though this reporting makes it sound like there is some level of mutual interest. Klemm was hired by the Steelers in 2019 as the team’s assistant offensive line coach after Mike Munchak took the o-line job in Denver and then-assistant Shaun Sarrett was promoted to the Steelers’ head o-line coach. Klemm replaced Sarrett for the role this season. Klemm spent nearly a decade coaching in college, first landing a job at SMU in 2008 and most notably serving as the o-line coach at UCLA from 2012-2016.

Pittsburgh rebuilt their offensive line, including drafting rookies Dan Moore Jr. and Kendrick Green while signing veteran Trai Turner in the summer to replace David DeCastro. The Steelers’ o-line has struggled overall this season in pass protection and as a run blocking unit.

Should Klemm leave to go back to the college game, the Steelers could promote assistant o-line coach Chris Morgan. Morgan has plenty of experience in that role, serving in that capacity with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020. Pittsburgh hired him this past offseason.