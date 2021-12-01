Ravens Wednesday Injury Report Week 13: Ten Players Failed To Practice

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their first official injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Wednesday offering shows 14 players listed on it, with ten of them failing to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Ravens were cornerback Anthony Averett (shoulder, ankle), tight end Nick Boyle (knee), center Bradley Bozeman (shin laceration), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (thigh), linebacker Justin Houston (not injury related – resting player), guard Patrick Mekari (ankle), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), fullback Patrick Ricard (foot, thigh), cornerback Chris Westry (thigh), and cornerback Tavon Young (illness). Of those ten players, Westry was the only one who was inactive for the Ravens Week 12 Sunday night game.

Listed as limited practice participants for the Ravens on Wednesday are wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger), defensive end Calais Campbell (concussion), linebacker Patrick Queen (ribs), and cornerback Jimmy Smith (neck). Of those four players Boykin, Campbell and Smith were all inactive for the Ravens Week 12 Sunday night game. On Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the curret status of Campbell.

“Yes, he’s in the concussion protocol,” Harbaugh said of Campbell. “We’ll just see where it goes.”