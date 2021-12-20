Article

Raiders Vs. Browns Week 15 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season continues on Monday night with the Cleveland Browns hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium.

This should be a great game as it includes two very good AFC teams going at it. Both of these teams are still very much in the playoff hunt entering Monday night.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will have a Twitter feed going that will include news from the game along with video highlights throughout the night.

Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.

Raiders Inactives: LB Denzel Perryman, LB Will Compton, OG Jordan Simmons, OT Jackson Barton, TE Darren Waller, DT Kendal Vickers

Browns Inactives: DT Josiah Bronson, WR Lawrence Cager, CB Greg Newsome

